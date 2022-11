UCLA will play away from Pauley Pavilion for the first time this weekend when it travels to Las Vegas to take part in the Continental Tire Main Event at T-Mobile Arena. Illinois will be up first for the Bruins marking the first true test of the season for the team. Wednesday, UCLA players Adem Bona, Jaylen Clark and David Singleton met with reporters to discuss the first few games of the season and look ahead to this week's matchups.

Watch all the player media sessions below: