Elishah Jackett is making progress in his recruitment this spring. Last week the offensive lineman from El Modena High School in Orange trimmed his list down to five schools, and this weekend he will take his first official visit.

UCLA, Washington, Cal, Ole Miss and Texas A&M are the five schools in the running, but the Bruins will be the first of those programs to host him for an official visit. Washington and Cal are also set to have the 6-foot-7 prospect on campus next month. As of now he has not yet set official trips with either Ole Miss or Texas A&M, but he has been able to visit both schools for unofficial visits this spring.

Reaching a group of five schools was not a difficult process for Jackett, who also holds offers from USC, Texas, Nebraska, Arizona State and others. The programs that have remained in the most consistent contact with the three-star prospect are the ones that have separated themselves in the process.

“They’re kind of the schools that put in the most effort to show me they want me, and I think those are my best fits,” Jackett said of his top group. “... It wasn’t really that hard, because I chose the schools that I have the best connection with. Who I’ve been keeping in touch with from when I got offered to now.

“Some of the other schools, I got offered by them but the connection. I didn’t talk a lot with them. That’s pretty much it.”

Though he has no clear decision date it mind at this time, Jackett is eager to get the official visit process underway. He has continued to build relationships with the coaches at all the schools, but his relationship with UCLA offensive line coach Tim Drevno certainly stands out among the group.