MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — It did not take long for three-star 2025 Temecula (Calif.) Chaparral cornerback Kuron Jabari Jr. to fall in love with Westwood while on an unofficial visit Friday to UCLA.

By Sunday morning, he was ready to announce that he enjoyed the trip so much that he became the first Bruins commitment since first-time head coach DeShaun Foster took over the program nearly a month ago.

“It was everything,” Jabari told Bruin Blitz before competing during the first stop of the Rivals Camp Series at East L.A. College. “From the coaching staff to campus, just the vibe it was genuine love over there.

“I also want to be in SoCal so I feel like that was the best fit for me.”