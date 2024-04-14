When UCLA finishes up spring camp at the beginning of May, the focus will turn to the subsequent weekends.

That’s when the Bruins will start hosting 2025 recruits on official visits, and a handful of offensive linemen have already locked in a trip to Westwood.

Among them is Olney (Md.) Good Counsel three-star center Gavin Crawford, who is looking forward to seeing the surroundings and meeting with UCLA first-year offensive line coach Juan Castillo and the rest of the coaching staff.