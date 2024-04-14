When UCLA finishes up spring camp at the beginning of May, the focus will turn to the subsequent weekends.
That’s when the Bruins will start hosting 2025 recruits on official visits, and a handful of offensive linemen have already locked in a trip to Westwood.
Among them is Olney (Md.) Good Counsel three-star center Gavin Crawford, who is looking forward to seeing the surroundings and meeting with UCLA first-year offensive line coach Juan Castillo and the rest of the coaching staff.
Crawford’s official visit is scheduled for May 17-19.
“This OV will be my first time on campus,” Crawford told Bruin Blitz.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.