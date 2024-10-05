2025 UCLA DE commit Epi Sitanilei shines, helps rally St. John Bosco to win

BELLFLOWER, Calif. — St. John Bosco erased a 10-point deficit to pull out a 28-24 victory over Orange (Calif.) Lutheran in a Trinity League contest Friday that featured five lead changes — including four in the fourth quarter.

Among the standouts was 2025 edge rusher and three-star UCLA commit Epi Sitanilei, who unofficially had 10 tackles (four solo) and batted down a pass at the line of scrimmage by Bruin Blitz’s count.

St. John Bosco got four touchdown passes — all in the second half — from 2028 quarterback Koa Malau’ulu, who started in place of injured 2026 starter Matai Fuiava.

The Braves, who trailed 10-0 at the half, had their defense on the field plenty early as the Lancers dominated the time of possession.

Sitanilei was one of two UCLA commits in action along with 2025 Orange Lutheran offensive lineman Nehemiah Johnson.