The music has stopped once again in UCLA's game of musical chairs at quarterback and this time it appears Ethan Garbers is the one left standing without anywhere to sit.

Garbers and freshman quarterback Dante Moore both exited early in last week's 27-10 loss at Arizona in the fourth quarter due to injuries. This week at practices, Moore, whose helmet hit the turf, quickly returned to action after observing Monday's session without a helmet.

Garbers also was held out of Monday's practice, but when the redshirt junior returned for the next two days he was visibly limited, with his right foot heavily wrapped and hampering his mobility.

The Bruins (6-3, 3-3 Pac-12), though, are the healthier team entering Saturday's showdown against Arizona State (2-7, 1-5).

The Sun Devils have had their own rotation of quarterbacks, with Trenton Bourguet, Drew Pyne and Jaden Rashada all earning at least one start this season. In addition, Jacob Conover had to handle of the majority of the snaps after Bourguet was knocked out of ASU's 55-3 loss at No. 18 Utah after just its third offensive play.

But there is plenty more attrition up and down the Sun Devils' roster. Here are five things to watch: