For one last time, the UCLA and California football programs are set to meet Saturday night in the regular-season finale as Pac-12 foes.

The programs have met at least once each season dating back to 1933, and now the Bruins are preparing for a move to the Big Ten while the Golden Bears are headed to ACC next August.

The Bruins (7-4, 4-4 Pac-12) ended a two-game skid last week and are looking to remain on track to match last season’s win total heading into a to-be-determined bowl game.

The Golden Bears (5-6, 3-5 Pac-12), who have won their last two games, are fighting for their own bowl eligibility. Thus far, seven Pac-12 teams are headed to a bowl game.

UCLA has won five of the last six meetings in the head-to-head series.

Here’s what to watch for: