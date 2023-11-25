Advertisement
5 things to watch: California at UCLA

UCLA edge rusher Laiatu Latu (15) is among the seniors possibly playing in their last game Saturday against California at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.
UCLA edge rusher Laiatu Latu (15) is among the seniors possibly playing in their last game Saturday against California at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Tracy McDannald • BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
@Tracy_McDannald

Game details

Who: California at UCLA

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Rose Bowl | Pasadena, Calif.

TV: ESPN

Last meeting: 35-28 UCLA (Nov. 25, 2022)

All-time series: UCLA leads 58-34-1

For one last time, the UCLA and California football programs are set to meet Saturday night in the regular-season finale as Pac-12 foes.

The programs have met at least once each season dating back to 1933, and now the Bruins are preparing for a move to the Big Ten while the Golden Bears are headed to ACC next August.

The Bruins (7-4, 4-4 Pac-12) ended a two-game skid last week and are looking to remain on track to match last season’s win total heading into a to-be-determined bowl game.

The Golden Bears (5-6, 3-5 Pac-12), who have won their last two games, are fighting for their own bowl eligibility. Thus far, seven Pac-12 teams are headed to a bowl game.

UCLA has won five of the last six meetings in the head-to-head series.

Here’s what to watch for:

Senior send-off

