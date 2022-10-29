After having the nation’s second-longest win streak snapped last week, No. 12-ranked UCLA will look to start a new one Saturday night against Stanford at the Rose Bowl.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and will air on ESPN.

The Bruins (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12 Conference) will be looking to defeat the Cardinal (3-4, 1-4) in Pasadena for the first time since 2008.

Here’s what to watch for: