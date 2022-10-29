After having the nation’s second-longest win streak snapped last week, No. 12-ranked UCLA will look to start a new one Saturday night against Stanford at the Rose Bowl.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and will air on ESPN.
The Bruins (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12 Conference) will be looking to defeat the Cardinal (3-4, 1-4) in Pasadena for the first time since 2008.
Here’s what to watch for:
The defensive rebound
Basketball season is right around the corner, but UCLA will be looking for a different kind of rebound after allowing a season-worst 545 yards in the 45-30 loss at Oregon.
Bruins head coach Chip Kelly said every level of the defense had breakdowns to clean up, but they all were correctable mistakes.
For a UCLA team in the thick of the race for a spot in the Pac-12 championship game, the defense will begin a stretch of three games against sub-.500 opponents before the crosstown rivalry against USC. The Bruins have to start correcting those breakdowns now.
That starts with…
