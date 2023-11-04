It was around this time last season a ranked UCLA team was heading into a big game against Arizona, only for the Wildcats to pull off a stunning upset and derail the Bruins’ Pac-12 championship game hopes with three weeks left in the regular season.

Then again, it was sort of a fitting result in a series of unexpected events between the programs.

The site of Saturday night’s contest, in particular, has hosted some of the stranger occurrences in recent years. The Bruins are just 11-13 all-time in Tucson.

The 2011 edition came just nine days after Arizona fired then-head coach Mike Stoops, only for interim coach Tim Kish to lead the Wildcats to a 48-12 romp that infamously is remembered for both a streaker dressed as a referee and a brawl between both teams that broke out almost simultaneously just before halftime.

Two years later, former UCLA linebacker Myles Jack essentially beat Arizona by himself after making eight tackles with a fumble recovery in addition to running for 120 yards and a touchdown in a memorable two-way performance and a 31-26 victory.

Now, the programs will meet for the final time as Pac-12 foes, as UCLA heads to the Big Ten and Arizona joins the Big 12 next season.

Here’s watch to watch for when the Bruins (6-2, 3-2 Pac-12), ranked 19th in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, meet the Wildcats (5-3, 3-2 Pac-12):