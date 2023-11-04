Advertisement
5 things to watch: No. 19 UCLA at Arizona

Arizona redshirt freshman quarterback Noah Fifita has played well lately in place of starter Jayden de Laura and he could be in line for another start Saturday night against No. 19-ranked UCLA in Tucson.
Arizona redshirt freshman quarterback Noah Fifita has played well lately in place of starter Jayden de Laura and he could be in line for another start Saturday night against No. 19-ranked UCLA in Tucson. (Gary A. Vasquez | USA Today Sports)
Tracy McDannald • BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
Game details

Who: No. 19 UCLA at Arizona

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Arizona Stadium | Tucson, Ariz.

TV: FS1

Last meeting: 34-28 Arizona (Nov. 12, 2022)

All-time series: UCLA leads 27-18-2

It was around this time last season a ranked UCLA team was heading into a big game against Arizona, only for the Wildcats to pull off a stunning upset and derail the Bruins’ Pac-12 championship game hopes with three weeks left in the regular season.

Then again, it was sort of a fitting result in a series of unexpected events between the programs.

The site of Saturday night’s contest, in particular, has hosted some of the stranger occurrences in recent years. The Bruins are just 11-13 all-time in Tucson.

The 2011 edition came just nine days after Arizona fired then-head coach Mike Stoops, only for interim coach Tim Kish to lead the Wildcats to a 48-12 romp that infamously is remembered for both a streaker dressed as a referee and a brawl between both teams that broke out almost simultaneously just before halftime.

Two years later, former UCLA linebacker Myles Jack essentially beat Arizona by himself after making eight tackles with a fumble recovery in addition to running for 120 yards and a touchdown in a memorable two-way performance and a 31-26 victory.

Now, the programs will meet for the final time as Pac-12 foes, as UCLA heads to the Big Ten and Arizona joins the Big 12 next season.

Here’s watch to watch for when the Bruins (6-2, 3-2 Pac-12), ranked 19th in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, meet the Wildcats (5-3, 3-2 Pac-12):

Similar QB carousels

