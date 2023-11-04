5 things to watch: No. 19 UCLA at Arizona
Game details
Who: No. 19 UCLA at Arizona
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Arizona Stadium | Tucson, Ariz.
TV: FS1
Last meeting: 34-28 Arizona (Nov. 12, 2022)
All-time series: UCLA leads 27-18-2
It was around this time last season a ranked UCLA team was heading into a big game against Arizona, only for the Wildcats to pull off a stunning upset and derail the Bruins’ Pac-12 championship game hopes with three weeks left in the regular season.
Then again, it was sort of a fitting result in a series of unexpected events between the programs.
The site of Saturday night’s contest, in particular, has hosted some of the stranger occurrences in recent years. The Bruins are just 11-13 all-time in Tucson.
The 2011 edition came just nine days after Arizona fired then-head coach Mike Stoops, only for interim coach Tim Kish to lead the Wildcats to a 48-12 romp that infamously is remembered for both a streaker dressed as a referee and a brawl between both teams that broke out almost simultaneously just before halftime.
Two years later, former UCLA linebacker Myles Jack essentially beat Arizona by himself after making eight tackles with a fumble recovery in addition to running for 120 yards and a touchdown in a memorable two-way performance and a 31-26 victory.
Now, the programs will meet for the final time as Pac-12 foes, as UCLA heads to the Big Ten and Arizona joins the Big 12 next season.
Here’s watch to watch for when the Bruins (6-2, 3-2 Pac-12), ranked 19th in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, meet the Wildcats (5-3, 3-2 Pac-12):
Similar QB carousels
