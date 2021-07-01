A Critical Season Awaits UCLA Football
There is a lot at stake for the UCLA football program. Over the last two years, recruiting has picked up for the Bruins. There is interest in the program by recruits, especially in the all-importan...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news