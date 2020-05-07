The following is part 4 of a multiple part series looking at players that hold UCLA offers that rivals.com has listed as players on the defensive front. Next up defensive backs. UCLA has also offered Akili Calhoun (6-4, 240) from Brentwood (Calif.) Liberty, but he committed to Cal in early March. BruinBlitz.com, if anything changes in his status, we will do an update on the talented future Bear.

Three-star defensive end Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge has the athleticism that UCLA looks for in all of their prospects. Rawlins-Kibonge is a two-sport standout who not only has offers for his talents in basketball but is currently committed to Washington State for his hoops skills as a power forward. As a football player, he has ideal size and athleticism. He has the potential to blossom as an edge player in football. He is a bit raw as he started playing football in his junior season, but the sky is the limit for potential as a football player. STATS: As a junior, Rawlin-Kibinge accounted for 74 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, five sacks, and one fumble recovery. OFFERS: He has 14 offers from ASU, Boise State, Cal, Colorado, Indiana, Miami, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon State, Tennessee, UCLA, USC, Washington, and Washington State.

