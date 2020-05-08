News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-08 11:57:40 -0500') }} football Edit

A Look At UCLA LB Offers

UCLA hopes land the athletic Ethan Calvert and have him join his older brother Bo Calvert as a Bruin linebacker,
UCLA hopes land the athletic Ethan Calvert and have him join his older brother Bo Calvert as a Bruin linebacker, (Rivals.com)
Rick Kimbrel • BruinBlitz
Publisher

The Bruins signed seven linebackers for the class of 2020, five of them, Mitchell Agude, Choe Bryant-Strother, Myles Jackson, Caleb Johnson, and Kenny Mestidor were early enrollees and were partici...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}