A Look At UCLA OL Offers - Part 2
There is no doubt that the Bruins need to make a splash landing offensive linemen for the class of 2021. When training camp finally rolls around, UCLA will only have 11 scholarship offensive lineme...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news