A Look At UCLA's DB Room
There wasn’t much room to be worse in pass defense for the Bruins. In 2019 UCLA ranked 129th nationally out of a 130 teams. UCLA was 12th in the Pac-12 that season. In 2020, UCLA was ranked 114th n...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news