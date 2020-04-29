UCLA has ten offers out to tight end prospects. It is a position of great need for the Bruins as there was a major exodus at the position. Three of the tight ends that saw major minutes for UCLA are no longer with the program. The Bruins received some help from the transfer portal adding Evidence Njoku, the older brother of redshirt freshman wide receiver, Charles Njoku, and former walk-on Greg Dulcich is now on scholarship. How the tight end position will pan out in 2020 remains to be seen, and how they develop will determine how many tight ends will be signed. BruinBlitz.com will focus on the current players who currently have offers from UCLA who are listed by rivals.com at the tight end position.



Brock Bowers is an extremely athletic, playmaking tight end who would fit perfectly into UCLA’s offense. He has an uncanny skill of getting open and moving the chains. Fantastic runner after the catch. He runs a legit 40 in the 4.5 range and has a 40.2 vertical jump. Add his leaping ability with his outstanding body control, and you have a matchup nightmare for the opposing defense. STATS: Came down with 39 receptions for 1,098 yards averaging 28.2 yards per catch and 14 touchdowns. He rushed for 316 yards, averaging 14.4 yards per carry and scored three touchdowns. Bowers had 1,499 all-purpose yards, including 85 yards off a kickoff return, and he accounted for 1,414 total yards. A standout on both sides of the ball; as a defender, Bowers racked up 25 tackles, eight tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and one fumble caused. OFFERS: Bowers has 24 offers on the table, but Cal, Georgia, Notre Dame, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, UCLA, and Washington are pulling ahead of the pack.



Thomas Fidone is another player who participates in more than one sport that helps translate to the football field. Fidone is an outstanding all-around athlete who, because of his height and speed, is a matchup problem. He has good hands, runs good routes, and is an excellent runner after the catch. He still has a high ceiling and will only get better. STATS: N/A OFFERS: 33 offers but has narrowed his list down to six. They are Iowa, LSU, Michigan, Nebraska, Notre Dame, and Penn State. Though UCLA missed the cut, until Fidone pledges to a team, you have to keep recruiting him. He has that type of talent.