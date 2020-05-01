News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-01 10:59:40 -0500') }} football Edit

A Look At UCLA TE Offers - Part 2

UCLA makes top six list for four-star TE Moliki Matavao
UCLA makes top six list for four-star TE Moliki Matavao
Rick Kimbrel • BruinBlitz
Publisher

In part two of our series putting the spotlight on the tight end position, we look at four more players who have offers from the Bruins who haven’t pledged to a college.For the record, UCLA has als...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}