A look at which receivers could step into bigger roles for UCLA in 2022
In an ideal world, UCLA head coach Chip Kelly and his football staff would divide the 118-125 repetitions each spring practice session in an effort to collect as much film up to the final practice ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news