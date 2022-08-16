A lot of optimism for UCLA offensive line as fall camp progresses
At face value, it may seem strange to hear that a veteran teammate’s advice to a newcomer is to “mess up fast.”But UCLA offensive lineman Duke Clemens said that after Tuesday’s practice in regard t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news