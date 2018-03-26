Ticker
Aaron Holiday announces intentions to enter 2018 NBA draft

Edward Lewis • BruinSportsReport.com
As expected, UCLA will head into the 2018 season without its best player from 2017.

Junior point guard Aaron Holiday announced on his Twitter page late Monday night that he will forgo his senior season and enter the NBA draft.

Holiday started 33 games and averaged 20.3 points per game this past season.

UCLA is set to bring in one point guard in the 2018 class: Four-star Indiana PG Tyger Campbell.

