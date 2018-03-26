As expected, UCLA will head into the 2018 season without its best player from 2017.
Junior point guard Aaron Holiday announced on his Twitter page late Monday night that he will forgo his senior season and enter the NBA draft.
After much thought and consideration, my family and I feel it is in my best interest to declare for the 2018 NBA draft. I want to thank God for giving me the ability to play this sport. I also want to thank my family, my coaches , UCLA, and the fans for always supporting me.— Aaron Holiday (@AHoliday03) March 27, 2018
Holiday started 33 games and averaged 20.3 points per game this past season.
UCLA is set to bring in one point guard in the 2018 class: Four-star Indiana PG Tyger Campbell.