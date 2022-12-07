UCLA freshman reserve Abramo Canka has had to be patient his first year in Westwood, logging double-digit minutes just once through the Bruins’ first nine games and never getting off the bench in the team’s 79-70 loss to Illinois in a mid-November event in Las Vegas.

UCLA head coach Mick Cronin has said he needs to do a better job of finding minutes for Canka, and when the 6-foot-6 wing has played he’s performed well in limited time. Canka is 4 of 7 on 3-point attempts, including a pair from beyond the arc while scoring a career-high six points in a 100-53 win over Pepperdine on Nov. 23 after playing just a minute over the two games in Las Vegas.

The Italian product is taking his playing time in stride, understanding that everyone has to play a role.

“I know what’s my role,” Canka said before Wednesday’s practice. “Whenever coach calls me to go inside the game or do something, I’m always ready to do it. With time, maybe my role will change. But, right now I know what’s my role.”

That maturity stems from his prior international experience, competing against some professionals who were more than twice his age when he was 17 years old and playing in the second-best division in Italy.

Canka said the experience is “a plus” when it comes to making the transition to playing in the U.S.