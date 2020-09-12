BruinBlitz - Addendum - UCLA Players In the NFL





Six Bruins made it to the last cut only to be disappointed on cut day, September 6, 2020, but for some, their careers were given a shot in the arm.

Defensive lineman Eli Ankou made the last cut with the Cleveland Browns, but a late trade forced the Browns to make Ankou the odd man out, making room for the newly acquired player.

Thankfully for Ankou, he landed on his feet and was picked up off the waiver wire by the Indianapolis Colts and is on their active squad making 14 UCLA Bruins on opening day NFL rosters.

Defensive end, Datone Jones was cut by the Las Vegas Raiders, but he cleared waivers, and the former first-rounder was signed to the Raider's practice squad.

Linebacker Krys Barnes was one of the final cuts by the Green Bay Packers, and he, too, cleared the waiver wire and was signed to the Packer's practice squad.

There are three UCLA Bruins who are on the reserve/opt-out list. The NFL, very conscious of the danger that COVID-19 presents have given players the option to opt-out this season. Players who choose this route will not be able to play for the 2020 season.

The list is for players who have tested positive or quarantined due to being in contact with one who tested positive for the virus.

Offensive lineman Jake Brendel opted out with the San Francisco 49ers, offensive lineman Najee Toran with the New England Patriots, and defensive lineman Eddie Vanderdoes with the Houston Texas.

Just a reminder, defensive back Nate Meadors was cut by the Minnesota Vikings, but cleared the waiver wire and was signed by the Vikings to their practice squad.

Quarterback Josh Rosen landed himself in a pretty good situation when the Miami Dolphins decided to let him go. He will be staying in Florida with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and be in the same quarterback room with Tom Brady, his former offensive coordinator/QB coach with Arizona, Byron Leftwich, and quarterback whisperer, head coach Bruce Arians.

During his Bruin career, Rosen sometimes brought on controversy to himself, prompting then head coach, Jim Mora, to say that Rosen should be more Brady. Now he gets his chance to learn from a guy who gets in done on and off the field.

The Arizona Cardinals drafted Caleb Wilson with the final draft selection for the 2019 draft earning him the moniker, Mr. Irrelevant. He was waived by the Cardinals but was resigned to Arizona's practice squad.

Washington signed Wilson off Arizona's practice squad, but the DC club waived him in August of 2020.

The Philadelphia Eagles picked up Wilson off the waiver wire and cut him during last cuts, but resigned him to their practice squad once he cleared waivers.