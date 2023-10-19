It’s hard not to look at the size of the UCLA frontcourt and wonder just how head coach Mick Cronin will use it all to his advantage.

The tallest of the group is 7-foot-3 freshman center Aday Mara, the agile Spaniard with the soft touch around the basket and the footwork and passing ability that will make him a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses.

Even for 6-foot-10 sophomore forward and teammate Adem Bona, a selection for last season’s Pac-12 all-defensive team, the challenge in practices is “amazing.”

“I’ve never played someone that height before — with or against. Maybe I’ve played against, but I’ve never played with,” Bona said at last week’s Pac-12 media day in Las Vegas. “It’s going to be fun, you know. … He’s super talented, talented kid.

“I have a running joke with him: I call him Kareem Abdul-Mara. He does a sky hook, he looks at me.”

A photo on social media from an early October practice of Mara executing the shot made famous by UCLA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar caught the attention of the program’s followers, too.