UCLA has landed a commitment from three-star wide receiver Ezavier Staples (6-3, 175) out of Long Beach (Calif.). This is the seventh overall commitment in the 2021 class for the Bruins. And the second commitment in the last few days.

Chip Kelly and staff did a great job of landing this hometown talent. Staples committed to UCLA over the likes of Arizona State, Utah, and BYU. This is also the second wide receiver commitment for the Bruins joining DJ Justice in this class out of Mission Hills (Calif.) Alemany.

The UCLA coaching staff has done a terrific job so far in this 2021 class in keeping some of the state's best talent home in California. Five out of seven of the Bruins 2021 commitments are from the state of California, and Kelly is making a statement in this class to keep the best home.

Staples, in his junior season at Millikan, had a standout year with hauling in 50 catches for 1,087 yards and 11 touchdowns. That type of production will surely be needed upon his arrival in Westwood.

Film Review: Staples brings a solid combination of length and speed to his game at the wide receiver position. He does a great job at high-pointing the football and winning those 50/50 battles when the ball is in the air. Another standout attribute about his game is his yards after the catch. Staples' shiftiness and quickness to break away from defenders at that size are intriguing at the wide receiver position.

What could be improved in his game is his strength. At 6-3, Staples has an incredibly wide frame to be able to add weight at the next level, and once he's in a Pac-12 weight room, he's going to be a severe problem for Pac-12 defensive backs.

Overall: UCLA landed a great one in keeping the Long Beach product home in the City of Los Angeles. Expect Staples to have a standout senior season and be an impact guy early on when he arrives in Westwood.