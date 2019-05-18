Another Weekend Of Visits For UCLA
The Bruins have a select number of players who supposed to be on official visits this weekend. The five players we have tracked down and there may be more are versatile but are probably headed for ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news