The 15-day spring transfer window officially opened Tuesday allowing players to begin having open communication with programs from across the country as they enter their name into the portal.

Already on UCLA's radar leading into the transfer window, Arkansas offensive lineman Andrew Chamblee officially entered his name into the portal Tuesday and simultaneously released his upcoming visit schedule through his agents.

The Bruins will be the first team to host the redshirt sophomore, who started eight games in 2023 and earned SEC all-freshman honors in his second season, when Chamblee makes the trek to the West Coast on Wednesday.

Through his representatives, Chase Moss and Darren Wilson of First Class Prospects, the Maumelle, Arkansas native announced through ESPN's Pete Thamel that he will also take visits to Kansas State and Colorado over the next two weeks while also hosting SMU for an in-home visit Tuesday.

Virginia and Maryland are also in the mix for visits, according to Thamel.

UCLA didn't waste any time offering the 6-foot-6, 304-pound tackle prospect. He announced his offer from the Bruins less than 30 minutes after posting his official goodbye to the Razorbacks.

Chamblee made eight starts at left tackle during the 2023 season and allowed seven sacks, according to PFF.

The Bruins are looking to build up their offensive line heading into the fall after struggling to protect the quarterbacks in 2023.

Chamblee will have three seasons of remaining eligibility at his next stop after redshirting as a freshman in 2022. He signed with the in-state Razorbacks as a three-star recruit with programs such as Miami, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, Penn State, Florida, Michigan State and Nebraska among the schools on his offer list as a high school prospect.