Jaedon Wilson, a redshirt junior graduate transfer receiver who left Arkansas after appearing in just one game this season, was among the visitors UCLA hosted Friday during its 20-17 homecoming victory over Iowa at the Rose Bowl.

Wilson, who is from DeSoto, Texas, stuck around Southern California for an extra day to take an unofficial visit to the campus in Westwood.

In a phone conversation Saturday evening with Bruin Blitz, Wilson said he enjoyed the two-day experience.