Assessing UCLA’s needs as transfer portal opens

Mick Cronin understands the transactional climate of college basketball.

UCLA and the rest of the sport woke up Monday to the transfer portal opening for business. Some Bruins have made already made their intentions known, others will begin to make decisions soon.

But like every team in the country, there’s expected to be some level of shake up. While Cronin wanted no part in thinking about next season just minutes removed from Saturday’s season-ending loss to Tennessee in the second round of the NCAA tournament, he does know what he prefers in the makeup of a team in an age when third-year returners have become harder to come by.

“If you've giving me a choice, I'll always take talent,” Cronin told reporters.

“Doesn't mean it's important. You want to give the other guy three- or four-year guys, but I got better players? I will always take talent. So, continuity is irrelevant if you don't have talent.”