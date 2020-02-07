News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-07 02:30:48 -0600') }} basketball Edit

ASU Takes Care Of UCLA, 84-66

Tyger Campbell scored 13 points and had a team-high, five assists.
Tyger Campbell scored 13 points and had a team-high, five assists. (UCLABruins.com Photo by Greg Turk)
Rick Kimbrel • BruinBlitz
Publisher

The Bruins knew they were going to have a tough test against the Sun Devils, but it was made even tougher when they lost the services of sophomore big, Jalen Hill, who suffered a leg injury.The gam...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}