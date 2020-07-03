 BruinBlitz - Austin Barry Coming Down the Home Stretch
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-03 10:36:56 -0500') }} football Edit

Austin Barry Coming Down the Home Stretch

Austin Barry dotting the I's and crossing the t's as a decision is near.
Austin Barry dotting the I's and crossing the t's as a decision is near. (Austin Barry)
Rick Kimbrel • BruinBlitz
Publisher

Three-star offensive lineman Austin Barry (6-6, 280) from Riverside (Calif.) North is coming down the home stretch and he could be making his college choice known in a couple of weeks.BruinBlitz.co...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}