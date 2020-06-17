 BruinBlitz - Austin Barry Has A Plan
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-17 13:39:18 -0500') }} football Edit

Austin Barry Has A Plan

Austin Barry is hoping to visit UCLA this week.
Austin Barry is hoping to visit UCLA this week.
Rick Kimbrel • BruinBlitz
Publisher

There is no secret that UCLA needs talented offensive linemen to fill their ranks The Bruins recently received the good news that they are among the top five suitors for Austin Barry (6-6, 280) fro...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}