The process is slowly beginning to heat up for Bay Area linebacker Jerry Mixon. He has been able to get out on the camp circuit in the early months of the year leading to more interest and offers coming his way. The 2023 recruit from Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep school in San Francisco has a familiar name, but that alone isn’t what has attracted attention from the next level.

The cousin of NFL running back Joe Mixon has become a bigger priority for schools in recent weeks. He shined at the Rivals Camp Series stop in Los Angeles in late February, and as more schools dive into his junior film it has allowed his recruitment to expand.

Washington offered him last week. He also has offers from Arizona, Washington State, Arizona State, San Diego State and San Jose State among others.

He has been able to make trips out to Arizona and Washington since the start of the year helping him to settle into a nice spot in his recruitment.

“It’s been overwhelming late, like a dream come true,” he said of the new offers and interest coming his way this spring. “I’ve been working hard my whole life just to get to this point, and I basically approach it like it’s another day. Keep working hard, don’t ever get big-headed. Stay humble. This is something I would like to do to provide for my family in the future, provide for myself.”

Though UCLA has not yet offered the 6-foot-2 athlete prospect, who also plays running back at his school, the Bruins have been an active participant in his recruitment.