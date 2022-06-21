Bay Area quarterback Luke Duncan commits to UCLA as latest 2023 addition

For months it looked like Bay Area quarterback Luke Duncan would be staying close to home for college when Cal offered him in early March after an unofficial visit to the school. He began to gain some traction in his recruitment with more schools becoming involved but still planned to use an official visit on a trip back to Berkeley this weekend.

That visit won't happen as planned.

Tuesday, the 6-foot-5 signal caller from Miramonte High School in Orinda decided to end his recruitment and commit to UCLA over the Bears, San Diego State and others. The process was a quick one for Duncan after he picked up an offer from the Bruins just last week.

He camped at UCLA earlier in the month and again camped with the Bruins coaches at a recent satellite camp closer to home in Sacramento.

It all led to the offer from quarterbacks coach Ryan Gunderson and the UCLA staff before Duncan's quick decision to pick the Bruins over his other options.

Quarterback recruits tend to decide early, but UCLA has been content to wait out its options to find the right fit. Before his commitment, Duncan had been one of the top available quarterback prospects in the class out west.

He fits the part of what Gunderson, Chip Kelly and the UCLA coaches are looking for at the position. He has impressive size at 6-foot-5 and the type of arm to make all the throws in the Bruins' offense.

As a junior Duncan passed for 2,949 yards and 30 touchdowns to go with 180 yards rushing in 11 games.

Duncan joins what is now a five-man recruiting class for UCLA in the 2023 cycle that exclusively currently made up of all California-based prospects. So far the group is made up of all skill position players including four-star running back Roderick Robinson II (San Diego-Lincoln) and receiver Grant Gray (Norco High School) plus linebackers Tre Edwards (Chula Vista-Mater Dei Catholic) and Ty Lee (Bellflower-St. John Bosco).

