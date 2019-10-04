News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-04 20:13:51 -0500') }} football Edit

BEAVERSEDGE.com Answers BruinBlitz.com

Jermar Jefferson presents a challenge to the UCLA defense.
Jermar Jefferson presents a challenge to the UCLA defense. (@beaverfootball)
Rick Kimbrel • BruinBlitz
Publisher

BEAVERSEDGE.com was kind enough to take some time out to answer questions from BruinBlitz.com. The following is what transpired:1. How are Beaver fans taking to Jonathan Smith as head coach? Is the...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}