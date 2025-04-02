Big Ten school has family ties for 2027 OT Lucas Rhoa

If UCLA is going to convince 2027 target Lucas Rhoa to remain in-state, then it will have to overcome his family ties to a fellow Big Ten Conference member — and it’s not the one across town.

The Orange (Calif.) Lutheran four-star offensive tackle was part of the large group of visitors Sunday in Westwood for the Tom Lemming photoshoot that was followed by meetings with the Bruins’ coaches at the Wasserman Football Center.