Ever since UCLA and USC made the decision to leave the Pac-12 Conference for the Big Ten, the logistics of the move had many people wondering exactly what it would look like.

How will the travel be worked out? What will the kickoff times look like? What will the December road slate look like during those Midwest winters?

Well, for now, supporters of both schools learned Thursday who the home and road football opponents will be for the first two seasons in the conference.

The Big Ten unveiled a “flex protect plus” scheduling model during a special across its social media channels, preserving the conference’s established rivalries while integrating its two new members. As a result, UCLA and USC will continue to play annually as one of the 11 protected rivalries while other matchups rotate, according to The Athletic.

In addition, the 16-team conference announced there will be no divisions. The top two teams in the overall conference standings at the end of the regular season will play for the Big Ten championship. Tiebreaking procedures will be announced at a later date.

The Bruins’ nine-game Big Ten schedule will include contests at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena against Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State and USC. The road schedule will include Indiana, Iowa, Michigan and Rutgers in Year 1.

UCLA’s nonconference schedule in 2024 will include an Aug. 31 season opener at Hawaii followed by a Sept. 14 home opener against Fresno State and a Sept. 21 contest at LSU.

In 2025, Maryland, Purdue, Rutgers and Wisconsin will travel to UCLA. The Bruins will hit the road for games at Illinois, Michigan State, Nebraska, Penn State and USC.

UCLA’s nonconference opponents in 2025 include Georgia (Aug. 30), at UNLV (Sept. 6) and New Mexico (Sept. 13).

Nebraska and Rutgers, which appear on UCLA’s schedule in both seasons in addition to the rivalry game with USC, are part of the conference’s “two-play opponents” plan under the flex model.

Teams will play every other conference opponent at least twice – once home and once away – in a four-year period.