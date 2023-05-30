Bill McGovern, UCLA’s defensive coordinator during the 2022 season, died Tuesday morning at his California home while surrounded by family following a battle with cancer, the program announced. He was 60.

“Early this morning we said goodbye to our beloved father and husband Bill after his long and difficult battle with cancer came to an end and today, we would like to thank the entire UCLA community for all of the love and support you gave to Bill and our entire family during this very difficult struggle,” the family said in a statement released by the UCLA program. “In particular, the McGovern family would like to thank UCLA head football coach Chip Kelly and his wife Jill as well as all of the players, coaches, trainers, and support staff of the UCLA football program and their families. It was the honor of Bill’s coaching career to be the defensive coordinator for the UCLA Bruins and this past season was one of the highlights of Bill’s coaching career. We are so thankful for the opportunity to be a part of such a historic athletic tradition and, more importantly, we could not have made it through this past year without the love and prayers of our UCLA family. The McGovern family is so grateful and thankful to all of you for your help during this difficult time and we will be indebted to you all forever. Thank you so much and we will cherish the wonderful memories we have of UCLA and our UCLA football family for the rest of our lives.”

McGovern, who spent nearly 40 years around college and professional football as a player and a coach, was hired by Kelly in February 2022. He coached the first seven games from the press box before missing the final five regular-season games to tend to his health.

McGovern returned to coach his final game at last December’s Sun Bowl in El Paso. He was then reassigned as the program’s director of football administration in late February.

Nine days ago, both Kelly and UCLA offensive line coach Tim Drevno were at the Tour de Pier in Manhattan Beach riding exercise bikes in McGovern’s honor during a charity fundraiser.

Prior to UCLA, McGovern spent eight of the previous nine years at the professional level with the Chicago Bears, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants.

In the collegiate ranks, McGovern spent 13 years at Boston College as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach from 2000 to 2012. The Eagles were ranked as high as No. 2 in the country during his tenure, which included bowl game appearances in each of the first 11 seasons and an 8-3 postseason record. BC’s 11 wins during the 2007 season tied the program record and was the school’s highest win total since 1940.

McGovern coached a pair of ACC defensive player of the year recipients, including Luke Kuechly (2011) and Mark Herzlich (2008).

In a previous stint, he also coached Boston College’s defensive backs from 1994-96 before taking on a similar role at Pittsburgh from 1997-99.

McGovern bounced between his alma mater, Holy Cross, and UMass from 1986 to 1993. He spent the first two years of that stretch coaching defensive backs at Holy Cross before taking a similar role at UMass the next three seasons. He then returned to Holy Cross for another two seasons in the same position before taking the UMass defensive coordinator job in 1993.

His coaching career started in 1985 as the freshman football coach at Pennsylvania.

As a player, McGovern earned a spot in the Holy Cross Hall of Fame and Ring of Honor after finishing with 24 career interceptions as a four-year starter. He set a Division I-AA single-season record with 11 interceptions during his senior season in 1984.

McGovern was a consensus first-team All-American in 1984 and a two-time Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference first-team selection. He is currently on the ballot as a candidate for the College Football Hall of Fame.

McGovern is survived by his wife, Colleen, and daughters Amanda, Delainey and Mackenzie.