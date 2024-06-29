BELLFLOWER, Calif. -- Gardena-Serra, led by its new transfer receivers Jadyn and Skylar Robinson and a strong defense, knocked off host St. John Bosco to finish running the table Saturday and claim the Brave 8 Invitational.

The 7-on-7 passing tournament field also included Arroyo, Carlsbad, Corona del Mar, Righetti, Salinas and San Clemente, but it was the Cavaliers who prevailed over the Braves 22-7 in the championship round.

Throughout the event, Bruin Blitz got the latest on a pair of UCLA targets and took note of one 2027 recruit who shined on both sides of the ball.