PASADENA — For most of the season, the ninth-ranked UCLA football team has been able to make up for its suspect pass defense. The Bruins, however, got off to a slow start offensively Saturday night and the woes were exacerbated by Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura. The signal caller found true freshman receiver Tetairoa McMillan for a 17-yard go-ahead touchdown on fourth down more than midway through the fourth quarter and UCLA was unable to finish off its final drive as time expired in a 34-28 loss at the Rose Bowl. On top of his 315 yards passing and three total touchdowns, de Laura ran circles on multiple occasions to escape the grasp of the Bruins’ pass rush. Just as de Laura slipped through their hands, UCLA (8-2, 5-2 Pac-12 Conference) let a golden opportunity slip away on a night No. 6 Oregon lost to No. 24 Washington to create a possible logjam atop the conference. Arizona (4-6, 2-5 Pac-12) generated 436 yards of total offense and won in Pasadena for the first time since 2010.

Scoring summary

First quarter 8:47, Arizona: RB Michael Wiley 10-yard TD run (PAT GOOD, Tyler Loop), 7-0 Arizona 3:01, Arizona: QB Jayden de Laura to RB Michael Wiley, 22-yard TD (PAT GOOD, Tyler Loop), 14-0 Arizona Second quarter 13:12, UCLA: RB Zach Charbonnet 1-yard TD run (PAT GOOD, Nicholas Barr-Mira), 14-7 Arizona 8:11, UCLA: QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson to TE Hudson Habermehl, 51-yard TD (PAT GOOD, Nicholas Barr-Mira), 14-14 2:01, Arizona: QB Jayden de Laura 3-yard TD run (PAT GOOD, Tyler Loop), 21-14 Arizona Third quarter 3:38, UCLA: RB Zach Charbonnet 1-yard TD run (PAT GOOD, Nicholas Barr-Mira), 21-21 Fourth quarter 13:20, Arizona: PK Tyler Loop 35-yard field goal, 24-21 Arizona 10:22, UCLA: RB Zach Charbonnet 5-yard TD run (PAT GOOD, Nicholas Barr-Mira), 28-24 UCLA 6:34, Arizona: QB Jayden de Laura to WR Tetairoa McMillan, 17-yard TD (PAT GOOD, Tyler Loop), 31-28 Arizona 1:07, Arizona: PK Tyler Loop 23-yard field goal, 34-28 Arizona

Turning point of the game

Before the end of the third quarter, Arizona converted on a fourth-and-3 with a 30-yard pass from de Laura to receiver Jacob Cowing to get to the UCLA 11-yard line. Cowing, lined up in the slot, had the mismatch with Bruins linebacker Darius Muasau lined up across from him and made the catch in open space. UCLA edge rusher Grayson Murphy chased and finally corralled a wild running de Laura for a sack and loss of 14 yards at the start of the fourth and Arizona settled for a 35-yard field goal to take a 24-21 lead. Then, with 6:34 to play, UCLA again gave up a fourth-and-4 conversion on de Laura’s go-ahead touchdown to McMillan to take a 31-28 lead.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Bcml6b25hIGJhY2sgb24gdG9wISDwn5SlPGJyPjxicj4gSmF5ZGVu IGRlIExhdXJhIOKeoe+4jyAgVGV0YWlyb2EgTWNNaWxsYW4gZm9yIHRoZSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FyaXpvbmFGQmFsbD9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQXJpem9uYUZiYWxsPC9hPiBURCDwn5GPIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9EeXU1MTRNM044Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vRHl1NTE0TTNOODwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBGT1ggQ29sbGVnZSBGb290 YmFsbCAoQENGQk9ORk9YKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0NGQk9ORk9YL3N0YXR1cy8xNTkxNjgxNTE5ODIyNjUxMzkyP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDEzLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

On the game’s final drive, UCLA reached the Arizona 29 as quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson heaved a pass intended for receiver Jake Bobo. The Bruins then took four consecutive shots at the end zone, the last a throw to Bobo in the back of the end zone that was just out of reach of Bobo’s dive and outstretched arms as time expired. Thompson-Robinson completed just four of his last 12 throws.

Bruins offensive player of the game

After missing last week’s win at Arizona State, UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet returned and ran for 181 yards and three touchdowns to go with a team-high nine catches for 38 yards. Charbonnet jumpstarted a UCLA offense that trailed 14-0 through a quarter, its offense lifeless as Arizona had a 137-19 advantage in total yards at one point. The Bruins got back in the game on a 1-yard Charbonnet run, and after forcing a punt on the next possession UCLA had to start from its own 1-yard line. Five plays later, Thompson-Robinson found tight end Hudson Habermehl in space and the 6-foot-6 target split two Wildcats defensive backs to break free for a 51-yard touchdown to tie the game 14-14 with 8:11 left in the half. The response wiped out a sluggish start and got the Bruins back on track in a hurry to avoid what could have been further disaster.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZCD8J2QqPCdkKvwnZCi8J2QmvCdkKcg8J2Qk/CdkKHwnZCo8J2Q pvCdkKnwnZCs8J2QqPCdkKct8J2QkfCdkKjwnZCb8J2QovCdkKfwnZCs8J2Q qPCdkKcg4o+pIPCdkIfwnZCu8J2QnfCdkKzwnZCo8J2QpyDwnZCH8J2QmvCd kJvwnZCe8J2Qq/CdkKbwnZCe8J2QofCdkKU8YnI+PGJyPkl04oCZcyBhIDUx LXlhcmQgdG91Y2hkb3duIHJlY2VwdGlvbiE8YnI+PGJyPlVDTEEgMTQsIEFy aXpvbmEgMTQ8YnI+ODoxMSDigJMgMm5kIHF1YXJ0ZXI8YnI+PGJyPvCfkrs6 IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9ORHFBUHFJc0dpIj5odHRwczovL3Qu Y28vTkRxQVBxSXNHaTwvYT48YnI+8J+TujogRk9YPGJyPvCfk7s6IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQU01NzBMQVNwb3J0cz9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQU01NzBMQVNwb3J0czwvYT48YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29CcnVpbnM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1w O3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0JydWluczwvYT4g8J+PiCA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vd2dEM0thTkt0byI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dnRDNLYU5LdG88L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgVUNMQSBGb290YmFsbCAoQFVD TEFGb290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VQ0xB Rm9vdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE1OTE2NTMzMTIxODQ0Nzk3NDQ/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMTMsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The Wildcats pulled back ahead 21-14 on de Laura’s 3-yard touchdown run and the Bruins were looking to answer back going into the break. On fourth-and-2 from the Arizona 26, UCLA was flagged for a false start out of a timeout with 28 seconds left. On the next play, Thompson-Robinson fumbled on the Arizona 23 to close the half. Charbonnet’s 5-yard touchdown in the fourth gave UCLA its lone lead at 28-24 with 10:22 to play.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZCT8J2Qh/CdkJHwnZCE8J2QhCDwnZCT8J2QjvCdkJTwnZCC8J2Q h/CdkIPwnZCO8J2QlvCdkI3wnZCSLCDwnZCZ8J2QgPCdkILwnZCHIPCdkILw nZCH8J2QgPCdkJHwnZCB8J2QjvCdkI3wnZCN8J2QhPCdkJMuPGJyPjxicj5V Q0xBIDI4LCBBcml6b25hIDI0PGJyPjEwOjIyIOKAkyA0dGggcXVhcnRlcjxi cj48YnI+8J+SuzogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL05EcUFQcUlzR2ki Pmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9ORHFBUHFJc0dpPC9hPjxicj7wn5O6OiBGT1g8YnI+ 8J+TuzogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BTTU3MExBU3Bv cnRzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBBTTU3MExBU3BvcnRzPC9hPjxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0JydWlucz9z cmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvQnJ1aW5zPC9h PiDwn4+IIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9pYzU0emdNTlZlIj5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vaWM1NHpnTU5WZTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBVQ0xBIEZv b3RiYWxsIChAVUNMQUZvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL1VDTEFGb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTU5MTY3Nzk1NjIyNDUzNjU3 OT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAxMywgMjAyMjwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

However, just as he was outstanding, Charbonnet dropped a crucial pass on third-and-6 and Thompson-Robinson airmailed receiver Josiah Norwood on the next throw to turn the ball over on downs with 5:47 left while trailing 31-28. Arizona took advantage with placekicker Tyler Loop’s 23-yard field goal to push the lead to 34-28.

Bruins defensive player of the game

Like he had done in the previous loss at Oregon, UCLA safety Mo Osling III led the team with 12 tackles — and that’s never a good sign for the back end of a defense. Twin edge rushers Gabriel and Grayson Murphy and defensive tackle Jay Toia all came up with sacks, as UCLA had success bringing pressure but couldn’t keep de Laura contained to the finish of several plays.

UCLA play of the game

Trailing 24-21 early in the fourth, Thompson-Robinson made a huge lead block to help spring Charbonnet free for a 36-yard run to set up his 5-yard score.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BbiBhbmdyeSBydW4gZnJvbSBaYWNoIENoYXJib25uZXQgaGVscHMg bGVhZCBVQ0xBIHRvIGEgc2NvcmUgYW5kIHRoZSBsZWFkPGJyPjxicj5EVFIg aGVscGVkIHNldCBpdCB1cCB3aXRoIGEgU1RFTExBUiBibG9jayDwn5ikIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9kdVhqUktSSWc1Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vZHVYalJLUklnNTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBUaGUgVHJhbnNmZXIgUG9y dGFsIENGQiAoQFRQb3J0YWxDRkIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vVFBvcnRhbENGQi9zdGF0dXMvMTU5MTY3Nzg0NzE4NTU0NzI2NT9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAxMywgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Why UCLA lost

UCLA chased and chased and chased de Laura some more, recording three sacks. However, he escaped significantly more times than he was brought down and several of them led to throws on the run to extend drives. The Wildcats were 5 of 12 on third down and 2 of 2 on fourth down, and de Laura wore down an already weak Bruins pass defense that was without starting cornerback Devin Kirkwood (left wrist). On top of that, the UCLA offense failed to give the defense the early cushion it had provided so many other times this season. The combination of the two made for a combustible mix and the Bruins never looked like they had full control of the game, trailing for most of it.

UCLA stats