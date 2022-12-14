Going into Wednesday’s Top 25 road clash at Maryland, UCLA men’s basketball head coach Mick Cronin said “we shall see” whether his mix of upperclassmen and key freshmen would take a step forward and be a different team than the one that dropped a pair of games to ranked opponents last month. The Bruins delivered a resounding answer out of the gate and did not let up. No. 16 UCLA led by as many as 38 and never trailed en route to hammering future conference foe No. 20 Maryland, 87-60, on the same day the school’s upcoming move to the Big Ten Conference was finalized. Junior guard Jaylen Clark scored a game-high 19 points, reserve David Singleton added 18 and Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Adem Bona chipped in 14 apiece for UCLA (9-2), which shot 55.6% and rolled to its sixth consecutive win. Reserve guard Ian Martinez scored 16 points to pace Maryland (8-3), which shot just 40.4% and committed 16 turnovers. The Bruins improved to 1-2 against ranked opponents this season.

Turning point of the game

UCLA point guard Tyger Campbell picked up his second foul with 15:32 to play in the opening half. That did not slow down the Bruins, who opened the game on a 19-5 run and led by as many as 30 in the first half. UCLA, as it has throughout its win streak, relied on its defense to stun the road crowd. The Bruins collected 10 steals before the halftime break and finished with 13. At one point, UCLA had as many points off turnovers (11) as Maryland had points scored and finished the half with 17 points off the Terrapins’ 11 first-half turnovers. The Bruins scored 13 consecutive points before the Terrapins scored on a layup to cut the deficit to 39-13 late in the half. The 49-20 halftime lead was the largest margin between teams ranked by the Associated Press since the 2009-10 season.

Bruins standout on offense

UCLA’s backcourt received a huge boost off the bench from Singleton, who made all five of his first-half shots and carried his hot shooting into the second half. His play was particularly important given the early foul trouble. Singleton finished 7 of 10 from the field, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EYXZpZCBTaW5nbGV0b24mIzM5O3MgYmlnIG5pZ2h0IGNvbnRpbnVl cyAuLi4gdHdvIDMtcG9pbnRlcnMgdG8gb3BlbiB0aGUgc2Vjb25kIGhhbGYg 8J+UpTxicj48YnI+8J+TujogRlMxPGJyPvCfkrs6IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby81c2I0RnZITlNaIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vNXNiNEZ2SE5TWjwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvQnJ1 aW5zP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29CcnVp bnM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9zU0NTbUxRbE84Ij5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vc1NDU21MUWxPODwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBVQ0xBIE1l buKAmXMgQmFza2V0YmFsbCAoQFVDTEFNQkIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vVUNMQU1CQi9zdGF0dXMvMTYwMzIyOTk4ODI0NDc1NDQz Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAxNSwgMjAyMjwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Bruins standout on defense

Clark’s performances on defense are a regular, expected occurrence. To go with his three first-half steals, UCLA also got four from Jaquez Jr. before the break. Both players finished with four steals.

UCLA play of the game

Singleton’s best shot that kind of told the story of the game was from long distance at the 5:12 mark to push the lead to 21. The fifth-year senior immediately put a finger up to his lips as he looked at the stunned road crowd.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JdCBtdXN0IGJlIHRoYXQgbmV3IHdpbnRlciBjb2F0IPCflKUgPGJy Pjxicj7wn5O6OiBGUzE8YnI+8J+SuzogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv LzVzYjRGdkhOU1oiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby81c2I0RnZITlNaPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29CcnVpbnM/c3Jj PWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0JydWluczwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0ZNTDYzMHFzTkgiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9GTUw2MzBxc05IPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFVDTEEgTWVu4oCZcyBC YXNrZXRiYWxsIChAVUNMQU1CQikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9VQ0xBTUJCL3N0YXR1cy8xNjAzMjE5ODIxNDY5ODkyNjA5P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDE1LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Why UCLA won

On top of the great defensive performance to open the game, UCLA was efficient and had just one first-half turnover. More impressively, the Bruins did so while Campbell and backup point guard Dylan Andrews logged just 10 combined first-half minutes with two fouls apiece. Just as important, the Bruins showed they can play with a large lead — which was not the case last month after squandering a 15-point second-half lead in a loss to Illinois in Las Vegas. The Bruins’ fourth and final turnover was only because of a shot-clock violation while dribbling out the clock at the end of the impressive win.

More highlights

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BZGVtIEJvbmEgZHJvcHBpbmcgc29tZSBoZWF0ISDwn5SlPGJyPjxi cj7wn5O6IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRlMxP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBGUzE8L2E+PGJyPvCfk7E8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vUE53c1BQdmxzbyI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1BOd3NQUHZsc288 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVUNMQU1CQj9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVUNMQU1CQjwvYT4gfCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29CcnVpbnM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1w O3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0JydWluczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzBzMzlUMjVzTlAiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS8wczM5 VDI1c05QPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFBhYy0xMiBDb25mZXJlbmNlIChAcGFj MTIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vcGFjMTIvc3RhdHVz LzE2MDMyMzA2MTYwMjcxNjQ2NzQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVj ZW1iZXIgMTUsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DZXJ0aWZpZWQgaG9vcGVyIOKYke+4jzxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vZGF2ZXNpbmdsZXRvbjM0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBkYXZlc2luZ2xldG9uMzQ8L2E+IHggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VQ0xBTUJCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBVQ0xB TUJCPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vcWViTzJEN1g3SCI+cGlj LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3FlYk8yRDdYN0g8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRk9YIENv bGxlZ2UgSG9vcHMgKEBDQkJvbkZPWCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9DQkJvbkZPWC9zdGF0dXMvMTYwMzIxNzk1MDA2ODE2NjY1OT9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAxNSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DYW4mIzM5O3Qgc3RvcCwgd29uJiMzOTt0IHN0b3AuPGJyPjxicj7w n5O6OiBGUzE8YnI+8J+SuzogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzVzYjRG dkhOU1oiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby81c2I0RnZITlNaPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29CcnVpbnM/c3JjPWhhc2gm YW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0JydWluczwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzRlZEZNM3RiSUciPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS80 ZWRGTTN0YklHPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFVDTEEgTWVu4oCZcyBCYXNrZXRi YWxsIChAVUNMQU1CQikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9V Q0xBTUJCL3N0YXR1cy8xNjAzMjI0MDEwMDAyNTU0ODgxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDE1LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CcnVpbnMgd2l0aCBhIGJyZWFrYXdheSEg8J+Sqjxicj48YnI+8J+T uiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0ZTMT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ARlMxPC9hPjxicj7wn5OxPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL1BOd3NQUHZsc28iPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9QTndzUFB2bHNvPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1VDTEFNQkI/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFVDTEFNQkI8L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvQnJ1aW5zP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29CcnVpbnM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9GRzRaYmIwTTE3Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vRkc0WmJiME0x NzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBQYWMtMTIgQ29uZmVyZW5jZSAoQHBhYzEyKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3BhYzEyL3N0YXR1cy8xNjAz MjE4MDk2ODcyNzcxNTg0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVy IDE1LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

UCLA stats