UCLA football recruiting: Offers aplenty, plus an in-home visit in Hawaii

Head coach DeShaun Foster and the rest of the UCLA football staff kicked things up a notch Wednesday and Thursday.
Bruins defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Tino Sunseri, in particular, were at the forefront of a slew of offers in the last 24 hours.
Plus, Malloe visited the home of a fellow Hawaiian in the 2026 class who reminds him of a recent ex-Bruin.
Let’s jump into all that, and more, in the latest loaded recruiting round-up:
Malloe gets active with in-home, offers
Malaki Soliai-Tui, a 2026 three-star target at Kahuku (Hawaii), hosted Malloe at his family’s home Wednesday night.
A day later, he made the stop public on social media and gave Bruin Blitz the complete rundown of the roughly 30-minute in-home visit.