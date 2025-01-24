UCLA football recruiting: Offers aplenty, plus an in-home visit in Hawaii

Head coach DeShaun Foster and the rest of the UCLA football staff kicked things up a notch Wednesday and Thursday.

Bruins defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Tino Sunseri, in particular, were at the forefront of a slew of offers in the last 24 hours.

Plus, Malloe visited the home of a fellow Hawaiian in the 2026 class who reminds him of a recent ex-Bruin.

Let’s jump into all that, and more, in the latest loaded recruiting round-up: