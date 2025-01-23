UCLA football recruiting round-up: 2026 DE eyes official visit

The UCLA football coaching staff continued to make its way around the country Tuesday and Wednesday.
Among the stops, inside linebackers coach Scott White headed to the state of Washington, receivers coach Burl Toler III left Northern California for Utah and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Tino Sunseri traveled from Florida to Pennsylvania.
DE David Schwerzel plans to take official visit
Among White’s visits Tuesday included a stop at O’Dea High School in Seattle.
While there, the Bruins continued to strengthen their relationship with 2026 three-star defensive end David Schwerzel.