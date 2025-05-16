UCLA among several programs in early with local 2028 CB Pole Moala

LONG BEACH, Calif. — It’s still too early for Rivals to begin ranking 2028 recruits, but there’s already plenty of growing buzz around Pole Moala.

UCLA is among the programs on the radar quickly with the Lawndale (Calif.) Leuzinger defensive back.

The Bruins had three assistant coaches — defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe, secondary coach Demetrice Martin and inside linebackers coach Scott White — in attendance to watch Moala at the joint college showcase Wednesday hosted by Millikan High School.

“Honestly, it’s a blessing,” Moala told Bruin Blitz of the interest afterward.