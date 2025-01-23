WATCH: UCLA head coach Mick Cronin, players discuss frontcourt rotation

A hot-button topic of late as it relates to the UCLA men’s basketball team has been head coach Mick Cronin’s frontcourt rotation, and specifically the minutes distributed to the bench.

Both forward/center William Kyle III and 7-foot-3 center Aday Mara have had their share of impactful moments in back-to-back home wins over Iowa and Wisconsin.

Kyle produced the game-saving block in the most recent win over the Badgers, while Mara made all seven of his shots and scored a career-high 22 points after not seeing action against the Hawkeyes.

Before Thursday morning’s practice, Cronin, Kyle and wing Eric Dailey Jr. touched on the rotation that has been dependent largely on matchups and game flow throughout the season.

Plus, Cronin looked ahead to the Bruins’ next contest Friday at Washington, and more. Watch the full interviews below: