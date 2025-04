Linebacker/defensive back Ben Perry is among a number of transfers with multiple years of collegiate experience making the adjustment to UCLA.

Perry met with the media for the first time after Thursday’s practice, the second of spring camp, to discuss the transition, as well as the flexibility he offers a Bruins defense that will replace all 11 starters from last year’s team.

Plus, find out which young players have caught Perry’s eye early in camp, and more, in the full interview below: