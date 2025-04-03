UCLA maintains spot among local 2027 safety Myles Baker’s top contenders

Myles Baker, a Rivals250 standout in the 2027 class, enjoys the relationship he has with the UCLA coaching staff.

In particular, the Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon four-star safety quickly formed a relationship with Bruins safeties coach Gabe Lynn and later hit it off immediately with secondary coach Demetrice Martin.

Baker, who is currently ranked 216th overall nationally in the class and 25th among all recruits the state by Rivals, was in Westwood this past weekend. After taking part in the annual Tom Lemming photoshoot, Baker reconnected with the staff on his unofficial visit.