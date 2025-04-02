Rivals100 DT Elija Harmon has local schools UCLA, USC setting pace

The relationship between UCLA and nearby Inglewood High School is a strong one.

The Bruins recently signed defensive end Lucien Holland to its 2025 class, and their early sights have been set on former teammate and 2027 four-star defensive tackle Elija Harmon since extending an offer last September.

Harmon, the 85th-ranked overall recruit in the class, has taken multiple visits for both games and campus trips to connect with the coaching staff. Most recently, he was back in Westwood this past weekend for the annual Tom Lemming photoshoot and remained on campus to meet with the staff.