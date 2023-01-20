For a second consecutive game, fifth-ranked UCLA had stretches in the halfcourt offense where it struggled to make shots. This time, it was one part a strong Arizona State perimeter defense, the other part indecisiveness on the Bruins part Thursday with leading scorer Jaime Jaquez Jr. in first-half foul trouble. Earlier in the week, UCLA head coach Mick Cronin likened successful teams to dance partners. Not every dance is the tango, he said. Well, the Bruins found some more new moves and an old, reliable defense down the stretch to extend the nation’s third-longest winning streak to 14 games. UCLA point guard Tyger Campbell scored 22 points and shooting guard David Singleton added 21 to power a 74-62 road win over ASU in a battle between the top two teams in the Pac-12 Conference standings. The Bruins (17-2, 8-0 Pac-12) closed the final 5:52 on a 16-2 run. Only No. 18 Charleston (19 games) and No. 24 Florida Atlantic (17 games) have longer active win streaks. The win avenged last season’s triple-overtime loss in Tempe. UCLA shot 60.7% (17 of 28) in the second half after failing to crack 38% over the first 20 minutes. The Sun Devils (15-4, 6-2 Pac-12), who had their four-game winning streak snapped, were forced into 18 turnovers. UCLA improved to 39-5 under Cronin when forcing 15 or more turnovers. Desmond Cambridge Jr. had 15 points to pace the Sun Devils.

Turning point of the game

With both teams struggling mightily to start, ASU scored seven consecutive points to take a 15-11 lead with 6:39 left in the first half. The Bruins quickly tied the game on a pair of occasions, including a Dylan Andrews 3-pointer, then took a brief lead on the freshman’s fastbreak dunk at the 4:35 mark. However, Andrews was assessed a technical foul immediately after for taunting. The Sun Devils then closed the half scoring 17 of the last 27 points capped by Cambridge Jr.’s halfcourt buzzer-beater to go into the break with a 35-30 lead.

The Bruins came out of the break with an 8-0 over the first 1:07, and the teams proceeded to go back and forth in a sometimes frenetic, physical contest.

Singleton tied the game 57-57 on a 3-pointer with 7:50 left. That sparked an 11-3 run capped by Campbell’s layup to give the Bruins a five-point advantage. Warren Washington answered with ASU’s final made field goal with 3:36 left, but Jaquez Jr. then connected on a 3-pointer to make it 68-62 and the Bruins never looked back.

Bruins standout on offense

Both Campbell and Singleton were the offense for UCLA for most of the contest, combining to make 14 of 21 shots, including a 4-of-6 effort beyond the arc from Singleton. It was a bounce-back performance for Singleton, who was a combined 0 of 9 on 3-pointers over the previous two games. It was rough early, as the teams combined for 15 turnovers and identical 4-of-14 shooting starts past the midway point of the first half, with the Bruins clinging to a three-point lead. That set the tone for a UCLA offense that stalled for long stretches against ASU’s strong perimeter defense. The Bruins often found themselves indecisive, passing the ball around the arc and unable to get inside the 3-point line for most of the opening half. Whenever UCLA needed a shot to fall, though, it was usually either Campbell or Singleton to keep them in the contest.

Bruins standout on defense

Two-thirds of UCLA’s standout trio was mostly ineffective, so junior guard Jaylen Clark had to do a bulk of the heavy lifting. He had three steals and two blocks in 39 minutes. Jaquez Jr. logged just eight first-half minutes due to early foul trouble, while freshman big man Adem Bona had a tough time making an impact.

UCLA play of the game

In the midst of all the early struggles on the perimeter, the Bruins appeared to be headed for their third shot-clock violation of the first half until Singleton banked in a wild, desperation heave.

Why UCLA won

As has been the case lately, a strong defense to close the game and some timely offense were the difference. Campbell and Singleton’s performances were enough to make up for a quiet night from Jaquez Jr., who made just two of his first nine shots and finished with nine points. In addition, Singleton came through with much-needed senior leadership, often calming down freshmen Bona and Andrews — in particular, getting in Andrews face after his technical foul. The seniors led in a number of facets for a team that was without starting guard Amari Bailey (left foot discomfort) for a sixth consecutive game.

UCLA stats