The wait is finally almost over. By this time next week, the UCLA football team will have already played its season opener against Bowling Green. So now would be a good time to project whether the Bruins can build on their eight-win campaign last season, as we break down the schedule.

The front-loaded gimmes

To say UCLA’s nonconference slate is soft is an understatement. However, head coach Chip Kelly had to scramble to find a game after Michigan backed out of a home-and-home series set to begin this season. Hey, soon they will be Big Ten acquaintances! So, the Bruins will open the season with home games against Bowling Green, Alabama State and South Alabama. The only questions surrounding those contests will be how much running back Zach Charbonnet will pad his early case for national awards and how early Ethan Garbers will relieve quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson. If the revamped defense doesn’t look anything short of significantly improved, then it may be worth some worry. The start to Pac-12 Conference play should make thoughts of a 5-0 start to the season a realistic expectation with a road game at Colorado, picked to finish last in the league, and a match-up with rebuilding Washington.

The Hail Mary

It’s just hard to see how an Oct. 8 clash with Utah ends in anything but a loss. The Utes were picked to win the conference again for a reason. That doesn’t mean UCLA can’t make things interesting. The game will be at the Rose Bowl and the number of experienced transfers Kelly brought in provides optimism. There’s something to be said about a hungry group, many of which will be in their final year of eligibility. Still, few would expect the Bruins to open the year with six consecutive victories.

The response

Then, the toss-ups begin. Fresh off helping Georgia win a national championship, first-time head coach Dan Lanning will be waiting at Oregon on Oct. 22. By that time, the Bruins will have had an additional week of rest to prepare for the Ducks, who were projected to finish second in the conference. This will be among the handful of games that will help determine whether UCLA stagnates or takes a leap from last season. A little less than a month later, rival USC will head to Pasadena for the first time under new head coach Lincoln Riley. Much has been written about highly-touted transfers, quarterback Caleb Williams, receiver Jordan Addison and running back Travis Dye, making Riley’s first offseason a splash. The Bruins blasted the Trojans, 62-33, at the Coliseum last season, and seeing a different look in Year 1 of the Riley era may play into UCLA’s favor as USC looks to return to national relevance. It wouldn’t be the first time a Trojans team with buzz and high expectations in the last 20 years comes up short. If nothing else, the crosstown rivalry game should be a closer affair and highly entertaining this season. UCLA would open some eyes winning both games, but let’s call it a split.

Take care of business