Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-28 10:45:29 -0600') }} football Edit

Bruin Four-Star Pledge Charles Njoku Talks To BruinBlitz

Jbkspyhmoc16wrbsrzqc
Rick Kimbrel • BruinBlitz.com
Publisher

Four-star receiver, Charles Njoku (6-5, 205) from Wayne (NJ) Wayne Hills had a tough decision to make. It was all said and done it was a tough call between UCLA and Nebraska. Njoku talks to BruinBl...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}