UCLA continues to roll on the recruiting trail as pledge No. 8 has become public in three-star running back Deshun Murrell (5-11, 185) from Centreville (Ala.) Bibb County.

The Bruins get a back in Murrell who has that sudden quickness that makes tacklers miss and the ability to shed tacklers. second-level speed to break away from defenders. He fits the mode of a young man UCLA likes to recruit. Murrell has high character and will represent the four letters with the dignity that all UCLA fans will respect.

UCLA won the services of Murrell over Duke, Wake Forest, Cal, Virginia Tech, Northwestern, and Cal.

